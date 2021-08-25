Chandigarh, August 25: In a shocking incident, two men were killed by assailants, according to reports. A third person also suffered injuries in the incident. He is reportedly undergoing treatment at a hospital. His condition is reported to be critical. A case of old enmity is suspected to be the reason of the killings. According to reports, the incident took place at Aasuda village of Jhajjar district in Haryana. The Superintendent of Police, Jhajjar, Rajesh Duggal was reportedly present at the crime spot. Haryana Shocker: 16-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Abducted And Raped At Oyo Hotel in Palwal; Accused Arrested.

Two deceased, identified as 46-year-old Naresh and 45-year-old Sanjay, were shot dead by car-borne assailants while they were sitting near a temple in the Aasuda village. Their companion, identified as 28-year-old Anil, was also present at the spot when the incident took place and sustained injuries in the firing, as per a report by the Hindustan Times. Anil was rushed to a private hospital in Bahadurgarh and is undergoing treatment but his condition is said to be critical. Haryana Shocker: Man Murders Wife By Sliting Her Throat After Fight Over His Drinking Habit in Sonipat; Case Registered.

Another case of murder was personal enmity was reported from Madhya Pradesh earlier this month. A 28-year-old man was stabbed to death by a group of people who barged into his house on August 4. His parents also suffered injuries in the incident. Similarly a few days back a 45-year-old man was allegedly murdered by his relatives owing to personal enmity in Hyderabad.

