New Delhi, January 12: India reported 12,584 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours. In the same time span, there were 18,385 discharges, and 167 deaths, as per the Union Health Ministry. The total cases increased to 1,04,79,179 and the death toll jumped to 1,51,327 on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, three trucks carrying Covishield vaccine reached Pune airport from Serum Institute of India's facility. From the airport, the vaccine doses were shipped to different locations in the country. The vaccination will start on January 16 in the country. Covishield Vaccine: 3 Trucks Carrying COVID-19 Vaccine Reach Pune Airport From Serum Institute to be Shipped to Different Locations in India; Watch Video.

Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep S Puri informed that today Air India, SpiceJet and IndiGo Airlines will operate 9 flights from Pune with 56.5 lakh doses to Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Guwahati, Shillong, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Bhubaneswar, Patna, Bengaluru, Lucknow and Chandigarh.

