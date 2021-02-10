New Delhi, February 10: The Supreme Court on Wednesday put on hold the dismantling of Indian Navy's decommissioned aircraft carrier INS Viraat. A bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde issued a notice to the Centre and the company that bought the ship from the government to be made into scrap. The notice was issued while hearing a petition by a firm that offered to buy INS Viraat for Rs 100 crore. INS Viraat Moves Out of Naval Dockyard in Mumbai on Final Journey to Shipbreaking Yard at Alang.

Notably, the Hermes Viraat Heritage Trust was working with India partners, Envitech, for converting the Viraat into a maritime museum off the coast of Goa. on December 4, Envitech received a letter from the Defence Ministry rejecting the proposal. The ministry declined to sanction "no objection certificate". INS Viraat Should Be Saved or Towed Back to UK, Writes Hermes Viraat Heritage Trust to PM Narendra Modi And Boris Johnson.

Last year in December, the trust had also urged British PM Boris Johnson and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene in the matter. The bis to dismantle the decommissioned ship was won by Shree Ram Group for Rs 38.54 crore. Its dismantling started in December ship-breaking yard in Gujarat's Alang.

Know All About Indian Navy's Longest-Serving Aircraft Carrier:

The Indian Naval Ship decommissioned after 30 years of service in 2017.

INS Viraat was a Centaur-class aircraft carrier of the Indian Navy.

The ship was completed and commissioned in 1959 as the Royal Navy's HMS Hermes.

It was decommissioned from the Royal Navy in 1984.

It was sold to India in 1987.

INS Viraat was commissioned into the Indian Navy on May 12, 1987.

INS Viraat had the capability of carrying up to 26 combat aircraft during wartime. The longest-serving aircraft carrier had a 14-degree ski jump to operate the Sea Harrier along with a reinforced flight deck, and 1.2 inches of armour over the magazines and machinery spaces.

