Srinagar, October 27: The Centre on Tuesday notified Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Adaptation of Central Laws) Third Order, 2020. With the move, people from the rest of India can buy land in the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) amended the J&K Land Revenue Act, 1996. People can now buy property in the UT except for agricultural land.

As per the amendment, agricultural can only be sold and transferred to agriculturist in the UT. However, the government has the right to authorise agriculturist to alienate land to a non-agriculturist for sale or gift. Domicile law was further amended by the MHA. As per this amendment, the spouse of domicile is also eligible for a domicile. Earlier, children of Central Government employees posted in the union territory for at least 15 years are eligible for domicile. J-K Amends Domicile Rules, Gives Power to Naib Tehsildar to Issue Permanent Resident Certificate.

Under Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Adaptation of Central Laws) Third Order, 2020, twelve state laws have been repealed as a whole out of the 26 others adapted with changes and substitutes.Laws which are repeal as a whole include The Jammu And Kashmir Alienation of Land Act, Jammu And Kashmir Big Landed Estates Abolition Act, Jammu and Kashmir Common Lands (Regulation) Act 1956,Jammu And Kashmir Consolidation of Holdings Act 1962, Jammu and Kashmir Right of Prior Purchase Act, Jammu and Kashmir Utilization of Lands Act. Article 370 Revoked: Jammu Kashmir Special Status Scrapped, Amit Shah Promises Speedy Development in Next 5 Years; Here's All You Need to Know.

The notification reads, “In exercise of the powers conferred by Article 309 of the Constitution of India, read with Section 15 of the Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services (Decentralisation and Recruitment) Act, 2010, the administration hereby makes the following amendment in the Jammu and Kashmir Grant of Domicile Certificate (Procedure) Rules, 2020.” The order comes into force with immediate effect.

