Kerala Allows Partial Reopening of Mobile Recharge Shops, Automobile Workshops Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

Thiruvananthapuram, April 2: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday said mobile recharge shops will be opened on Sundays while all automobile workshops and spare parts shops will be opened on Sundays and Thursdays. Coronavirus Outbreak in Kerala: Two Including 19-Year-Old Test Positive For COVID-19 Despite Being Asymptomatic in Pathanamthitta.

"It has also been decided to give permission to electricians and those repairing air conditioners. With regards to the demand of the need to open barber shops, it will be looked into," said Vijayan. Coronavirus Lockdown Should Be Extended in Phased Manner From April 15, Suggests Kerala Government's Expert Panel.

He said the decision of the Centre to stop the MPLADS scheme was wrong and it has to be revoked. He said that the contribution to the state for Covid-19 related activities will now be put into a separate account.

He said the border at Kasargode will now be opened to patients from Kerala who are receiving treatment at hospitals in Mangalore and the respective chief secretaries are looking into it.