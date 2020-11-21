Kottayam, November 21: The farmers at Kottayam district in Kerala are using drones to spray fertilisers in the fields. They have been experiencing a shortage in the labourers to work and hence resorted to using drones to help them in spraying the fertilisers . Many workers involved in the farms were migrant labourers who went back to their respective places owing to the COVID-19 lockdown. Rain Alert: Heavy Rainfall to Lash Parts of Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana This Week, Predicts IMD.

In the video posted by news agency ANI on Twitter a young farmer is seen operating a drone over the fields that is spraying fertilisers on the sown area. The shortage of human resources have lead the framers to look for more technology-incentive ways, hence they started using drones to help them in fields.

Watch the Video Here :

#WATCH | A drone sprays fertiliser at a field in Kottayam, Kerala. Farmers are using the device due to a shortage of labourers as a fallout of #COVID19. https://t.co/681Ru5ZFPU pic.twitter.com/EQfasdyfGl — ANI (@ANI) November 21, 2020

Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Kumarakom, has provided them with drones amid the shortage of labourers who went back to their hometowns as the COVID-19 lockdown started. “With help of Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Kumarakom, we're using drones for spraying fertilisers in agricultural lands,” says a local.

