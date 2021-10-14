Bhopal, October 14: A two-year-old girl who, was attacked by a leopard in Dhar district of Madhya Pradesh, died late Tuesday night. The deceased, identified as Varsha, was playing in the field where her parents were working when the leopard pounced on her and attempted to drag her away. Varsha's parents hurled stones at the big cat after which it dropped her and fled. She died while undergoing treatment. Madhya Pradesh Couple Fights Off Leopard, Rescues Granddaughter From Big Cat's Jaws.

Farmer Prabhu Imliyar and his wife were working in their farmland in Kadhda village near Amjhera forest. Their child Varsha was playing a few steps away. Suddenly, a leopard attacked Varsha. "According to the family, a leopard sprang from the dense foliage, caught the baby girl in its jaws and dragged it away. Her father heard her cry and ran after the leopard," Dhar DFO Akshay Rathore was quoted by Times of India as saying. Madhya Pradesh: Leopard Strays Into Residential Area in Indore; 4 Injured.

Stoned and chased by Varsha's parents, the leopard eventually left the child and disappeared in the dense forest. Varsha, who suffered grievous injuries to her neck and abdomen, was rushed to a hospital in Amjhera, from where she was shifted to Dhar District Hospital. However, she succumbed to her injuries. "We have set up three cages in Kadhda village and a team of experts has arrived from Indore to help rescue the leopard," DFO Rathore said.

According to the DFO, such leopard attacks are rising in Dhar district. "Movement of leopard and incidents of human-wildlife conflict are on the rise in Dhar district," he said. He added that he will pitch for a survey to know exact number of leopards in the district and prepare a plan to prevent such attacks.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 14, 2021 11:41 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).