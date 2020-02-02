Troops of India and Bangladesh preparing for the Exercise Sampriti-9 (Watch Video) that begins tomorrow at Umroi Cantonment in Shillong, Meghalaya. During the exercise, both sides will practice counter-terrorism drills. Kerala Finance Minister TM Thomas Isaac on Union Budget 2020: Kerala has suffered. Our tax share was Rs 17,800 crore last year and now it will be only Rs 15,000 crore, it is an absolute decline to the devolution to the state. Second positive case of Novel Coronavirus has been found in Kerala. The patient has a travel history from China. The patient has been kept in isolation in the hospital; is stable and is being closely monitored.

New Delhi, February 2: Ahead of the assembly elections in Delhi, which are due on February 8, Union Ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Smriti Irani will address rallies in the national capital on Sunday. While the Delhi Assembly elections are slated for next week, the political parties including AAP, BJP, Congress and several others are leaving no stone unturned to woo voters.

Nadda, BJP national president, will also hold rallies in the city. Also, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will also address two public gatherings. Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal to hold roadshows at Kirari, Mundka, Vishwas Nagar, Laxmi Nagar and Rithala, today. Stay tuned here for the live breaking news and updates from India and across the world.

In Delhi, dense fog engulfed the national capital on Sunday with low visibility in area around Delhi airport due to fog. In the wake of the Coronavirus outbreak in China, Vikram Misri, Ambassador of India to China informed that the second Air India flight from Wuhan city in China has taken off for Delhi with 323 Indian citizens on board. He stated that seven Maldives citizens also evacuated.