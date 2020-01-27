The US Defense Department confirmed Monday that a military jet crashed in Ghazni province in Afghanistan, but rejected Taliban suggestions that it was shot down.Afghanistan US Forces spokesman Colonel Sonny Leggett confirmed in a statement that the aircraft was a US Bombardier E-11A, a type of jet used as an airborne communications node in the region. At least eight people were killed in an explosive fire at a boat dock in Alabama (United States), reports The Associated Press quoting the fire chief. Oath taking ceremony for Jharkhand cabinet expansion to be held at the Raj Bhavan in Ranchi at 3:45 pm tomorrow. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has written a letter to European Parliament President over anti-CAA resolution. He stated: "It is inappropriate for one legislature to pass judgement on another, a practice that can be misused by vested interests. I would urge you to consider the proposed Resolution in this light, confident that none of us wants to set an unhealthy precedent." Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has written a letter to European Parliament President over anti-CAA resolution. He stated: "It is inappropriate for one legislature to pass judgement on another, a practice that can be misused by vested interests. I would urge you to consider the proposed Resolution in this light, confident that none of us wants to set an unhealthy precedent." Taliban claims American plane 'crashed' in eastern Afghanistan. Tihar Jail officials: Dummy execution of the convicts of 2012 Delhi gang rape case was successfully performed in jail today. Nirbhaya Convict’s Petition Challenging Rejection of Mercy to Be Heard by Supreme Court Tomorrow. Housing finance firm DHFL's promoter arrested in money laundering probe against gangster Iqbal Mirchi. Encounter underway between militants and security forces at Arwani Bijbehara area of Anantnag district of South Kashmir. Two to three militants believed to trapped. Firing going on from both sides. One army man injured during initial firing. More details awaited.

New Delhi, January 27: Kobe Bryant, the legendary American Basketball player, died at the age of 41 in a helicopter crash in California on Sunday, said reports. As soon as the news of the basketball star's death started to trickle in, fans and people from various fields paid tribute to Bryant on Twitter. From anecdotes to memories of the basketball star, fans and celebrities poured their heart out on Twitter.

With the debate over Citizenship Amendment Act gaining political momentum, above 150 lawmakers of the European Union have drafted a five-page resolution against it and called CAA a dangerous shift, which is all 'set to create the largest statelessness crisis in the world'. Adding more, the EU lawmakers are of the opinion that the latest CAA to determine citizenship in India would cause 'immense human suffering'.

The Hyderabad Police on Sunday detained Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad when he reached Crystal Garden in Mehdipatnam to participate in protest against Citizenship Amendment Act. He was supposed to address a public meeting organised by the All India Dalit Muslim Adivasi Progressive Front on the occasion of Republic Day. He has been taken to Goshamahal Police Station, as per initial reports.

In the first 'Mann ki Baat' monthly radio show of this year on January 26, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished everyone on the occasion of 71st Republic Day. The timing of the programme, which usually takes place on last Sunday of every month at 11 am, was changed for today to avoid a clash with the Republic Day program in the morning.

Indian National Congress leader Digvijay Singh on Sunday targeted the Modi government for bringing Citizenship Amendment Act. Giving an example of Bollywood singer Adnan Sami, the former Rajasthan Chief Minister questioned that if the government can grant citizenship to a Pakistani Muslim then what is need to bring citizenship law. Adnan Sami, who was granted Indian Citizenship in 2016, has been conferred with the prestigious Padma Shri award.

India vs New Zealand Highlights 2nd T20I 2020: KL Rahul Stars in IND's Seven-Wicket Win

India win by seven wickets! That's it! Shivam Dube hits the winning runs as India chase 133 with ease. With this victory, India now go 2-0 up in the series. KL Rahul stars with yet another good performance, he finishes unbeaten on 57 off 50 balls and guided his side home. IND vs NZ 2nd T20I Full Scorecard.

