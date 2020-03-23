Services of Ola and Uber will not be available in Delhi till March 31. Delhi: Number of anti-CAA protesters at Shaheen Bagh has reduced significantly amid lockdown announced in the state in view of #Coronavirus till 31st March and the 'Janta Curfew' that was observed yesterday. Delhi: Number of anti-CAA protesters at Shaheen Bagh has reduced significantly amid lockdown announced in the state in view of #Coronavirus till 31st March and the 'Janta Curfew' that was observed yesterday. pic.twitter.com/6fN1q2w5FK— ANI (@ANI) March 23, 2020 Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has announced a lockdown in the state from 6 AM today till 31st March in view of COVID 19. Visuals from Rajpath. Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has announced a lockdown in the state from 6 AM today till 31st March in view of #COVID19. Visuals from Rajpath. pic.twitter.com/dT2i1WdWcJ— ANI (@ANI) March 23, 2020

Mumbai, March 23: Over the weekend, several important announcements were taken as measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the country. The entire nation came together to participate in the Janata Curfew on Sunday from 7 am to 9 pm as urged by PM Narendra Modi. At 5 pm on Sunday, everyone including celebrities came out in their balconies and clapped for the heroes who are working 24*7 to help the country combat the crisis.

Looking at the tremendous rise in COVID-19 positive cases, Indian Railways suspended all passenger trains, local train and metros across several states, including Maharashtra, which is one of the worst affected states in the country.

Lockdown will be imposed in 7 districts of Haryana — Faridabad, Gurugram, Rohtak, Jhajjar, Sonipat, Panipat and Panchkula, till March 31: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar informed.

In an urgent press meeting, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that there would be a complete lockdown from 6 AM, March 23 to 12 midnight of March 31 2020. All Delhi borders have been sealed. No public transport services including private buses, autos, e-rickshaws will be allowed during the lockdown period in Delhi. 25 per cent of the DTC bus fleet will continue to ply on roads of Delhi to carry people involved in essential services.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray requested people to abide by the Janata Curfew till Monday morning and subsequently ordered to impose Section 144 across the state from Monday till March 31. As of Sunday night, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases in the country are 396 and with a death toll of 7 people.

