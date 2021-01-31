UK set to formally apply for trans-Pacific trade bloc membership
Delhi: Security deployment continues at Singhu border as farmers' protest against three agriculture laws enters 67th day; latest visuals from near the protest site.
Delhi: Security deployment continues at Singhu border as farmers' protest against three agriculture laws enters 67th day; latest visuals from near the protest site. pic.twitter.com/tEUzhpjwjS— ANI (@ANI) January 31, 2021
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address 'Mann Ki Baat' at 11 am today.
Delhi's overall air quality in 'very poor' category, with overall AQI standing at 305: System of Air Quality & Weather Forecasting & Research (SAFAR)
New Delhi, January 31: India observed Martyrs' Day on Saturday, marking the 73rd death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. Several national leaders, including PM Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi, paid their tributes to Mahatma Gandhi.
Delhi Police is investigation the minor blast that occurred near Israel Embassy in the national capital. The cyber cell of its crime branch started probing a Telegram account from which the viral screenshot was sent claiming that an entity called Jaish-Ul-Hind was behind the explosion, sources quoted by news agency ANI said on Saturday.
The farmers' protest against the new farm laws at Delhi border completed 66 days on Saturday. Situation remains tense at Singhu, Ghazipur and Tikri Borders. Meanwhile, the Union Home Ministry temporarily suspended internet services has been suspended till 5 pm today, in Delhi borders and adjoining areas to maintain public safety.
Keep an eye on this space for all the latest news and updates that take place throughout the day.