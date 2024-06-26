Mumbai, June 26: BJP MP Om Birla and Congress MP Kodikunnil Suresh on Tuesday filed nominations for the Lok Sabha Speaker election after talks between the ruling National Democratic Alliance and the Opposition's INDIA bloc failed. This is the first time the Lok Sabha will witness an election for the Speaker's post.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been appointed the leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha, party leader KC Venugopal said on Tuesday. Briefing the media, KC Venugopal said that Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) Chairperson Sonia Gandhi wrote to the Pro-tem speaker Bhartruhari Mahtab and informed him about Rahul Gandhi's appointment to the post.

Reuters reported, quoting a Kremlin official, that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Russia next month and hold a meeting with President Vladimir Putin. If it goes according to plan, PM Modi's visit will be the first since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, 2022. It will also be his first visit to Russia after securing a historic third consecutive term.

The Indian Army on Tuesday announced the commencement of phase two of the Agniveer recruitment process. This phase marks a significant milestone in the Indian Army's efforts to transform its requirements procedures and ensure a seamless and efficient selection process for aspiring candidates. The recruitment rally is free, fair and transparent, so all candidates are advised not to approach any type of tout.

Kenyan activist Auma Obama, the half-sister of former U.S. President Barack Obama, was among protesters tear-gassed on Tuesday during demonstrations outside the parliament building in Nairobi, a CNN interview showed. Police opened fire on demonstrators trying to storm Kenya's legislature on Tuesday, with at least 10 protesters killed and sections of the parliament building set ablaze as lawmakers inside passed legislation to raise taxes.

US President Joe Biden, a Democrat, and his predecessor and Republican rival Donald Trump, are preparing for a crucial presidential debate at 9 pm ET on Thursday, June 27, in Atlanta, Georgia. This will be the first debate ahead of the presidential elections to be held on November 5. The 90-minute CNN debate will feature strict speaking limits, a ban on notes, and no audience to provide reactions.