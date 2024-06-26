An earthquake of magnitude 3.2 on the Richter Scale struck Assam late on Wednesday, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS). The epicentre of the earthquake was located in the Karbi Anglong district at a depth of 25 kilometres, the NCS stated.
At least 14 people were killed in landslides, floods and lightning incidents in different parts of Nepal within the last 24 hours as the monsoon spread across the nation.
Mumbai customs seized a massive quantity of contraband, including cigarettes, e-cigarettes, and tobacco/gutkha valued at over Rs 10 crore, from the Taloja area of Mumbai, officials said on Wednesday. The operation, conducted on June 25, resulted in the confiscation of approximately 10,000 kgs of goods, totaling around 74 lakh sticks of cigarettes.
Congress on Wednesday reappointed Sam Pitroda as the chairman of the Indian Overseas Congress (IOC).
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has offered a reward of Rs 10 lakhs each for information that could lead to the arrest of designated terrorist Goldy Brar and another gangster involved in extortion and firing incidents in Chandigarh.
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has officially recognised Congress MP Rahul Gandhi as the Leader of the Opposition, effective from June 9, 2024. The formal notification confirming this appointment was issued today, June 26.Rahul Gandhi Confirmed as Lok Sabha Opposition Leader
Four members of a family, including two daughters, were killed when the compound wall of a neighbouring house collapsed on their home in Karnataka’s Dakshina Kannada district today moring, June 26. The incident took place at Madani Nagar near Ullal town on the outskirts of Mangaluru city.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has formally arrested Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in connection with the Excise Policy case. This development comes after the filing of four chargesheets against 17 accused individuals. The CBI, presenting its findings to the court, indicated that the investigation is nearing its conclusion.
BJP leader and NDA nominee Om Birla was elected as the Lok Sabha speaker today, June 26, after a motion moved by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was adopted through voice votes. Pro-tem Speaker B Mahtab made the announcement after the opposition, which had proposed Congress MP Kodikunnil Suresh as its candidate, did not press for votes to the motion.Om Birla Elected Lok Sabha Speaker
PM Modi Accompanies Om Birla to the Chair
One person was killed and seven others were injured when a train rammed into a bus at a railway crossing in Harare, the capital of Zimbabwe. In a statement on X, formerly Twitter, the police said the accident happened around 4:30 a.m. local time on Tuesday.
Mumbai, June 26: BJP MP Om Birla and Congress MP Kodikunnil Suresh on Tuesday filed nominations for the Lok Sabha Speaker election after talks between the ruling National Democratic Alliance and the Opposition's INDIA bloc failed. This is the first time the Lok Sabha will witness an election for the Speaker's post.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been appointed the leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha, party leader KC Venugopal said on Tuesday. Briefing the media, KC Venugopal said that Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) Chairperson Sonia Gandhi wrote to the Pro-tem speaker Bhartruhari Mahtab and informed him about Rahul Gandhi's appointment to the post.
Reuters reported, quoting a Kremlin official, that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Russia next month and hold a meeting with President Vladimir Putin. If it goes according to plan, PM Modi's visit will be the first since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, 2022. It will also be his first visit to Russia after securing a historic third consecutive term.
The Indian Army on Tuesday announced the commencement of phase two of the Agniveer recruitment process. This phase marks a significant milestone in the Indian Army's efforts to transform its requirements procedures and ensure a seamless and efficient selection process for aspiring candidates. The recruitment rally is free, fair and transparent, so all candidates are advised not to approach any type of tout.
Kenyan activist Auma Obama, the half-sister of former U.S. President Barack Obama, was among protesters tear-gassed on Tuesday during demonstrations outside the parliament building in Nairobi, a CNN interview showed. Police opened fire on demonstrators trying to storm Kenya's legislature on Tuesday, with at least 10 protesters killed and sections of the parliament building set ablaze as lawmakers inside passed legislation to raise taxes.
US President Joe Biden, a Democrat, and his predecessor and Republican rival Donald Trump, are preparing for a crucial presidential debate at 9 pm ET on Thursday, June 27, in Atlanta, Georgia. This will be the first debate ahead of the presidential elections to be held on November 5. The 90-minute CNN debate will feature strict speaking limits, a ban on notes, and no audience to provide reactions.