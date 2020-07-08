Patna, July 8: Bihar's capital Patna will remain under lockdown from July 10 July to July 16 amid the rising coronavirus cases. The order was issued on Wednesday by the District Magistrate. The total COVID-19 cases in the state mounted to 13,274 on Wednesday with the highest single-day spike of 749 COVID-19 cases. The number was 12,525 till Tuesday night. The death toll in the state stands at 97, the state health department informed.

State health officials informed that all the 38 districts in Bihar are affected by the coronavirus pandemic with Patna topping the list. The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Patna alone is 1,114, followed by Bhagalpur (643), Madhubani (536), Begusarai (528), Muzaffarpur (511), Siwan (509) and Munger (449).

Here's the tweet:

Bihar: Patna to remain under lockdown from 10th July to 16th July, orders District Magistrate. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/NxaKk6NirO — ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2020

According to the department, the latest fatality was reported from Kaimur district though details like age, sex, co-morbidities and the time of death were not known. Patna district has reported the highest number of 12 casualties, till date, followed by Darbhanga (7), Samastipur (6), Bhagalpur, Muzaffarpur, Nalanda, East Champaran, Rohtas and Saran (five each).

Nonetheless, the state health department insisted that the situation was not bleak and the recovery rate, at 74.55 per cent, was significantly higher than the national average.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 08, 2020 04:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).