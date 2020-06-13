Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    145779

  • Total Deaths

    8884

  • Total Recovered

    154330

  • Total Confirmed

    308993
#StayHomeStaySafe

Madhya Pradesh Govt Imposes ‘Corona Tax’ on Fuel, Here’s Revised Rate of Petrol and Diesel in the State

News ANI| Jun 13, 2020 03:50 PM IST
Representational Image (Photo Credits: PTI)

Bhopal, June 13: Madhya Pradesh government on Saturday revised the price of fuel in the state.

With the levying of Corona tax of Re 1, the price of petrol increased to Rs 82.64 per litre and diesel to Rs 73.14 per litre. Liquor Prices Shoot Up in Delhi, Govt Levies 70% Tax as 'Special Corona Fees' on MRP to Mitigate COVID-19 Impact.

The revised prices came into effect from 12 am of June 13, 2020. Delhi Liquor Prices: Alcohol Turns Cheaper in National Capital From Today as AAP Government Removes 70% Corona Cess, VAT Increased.

According to the Health Ministry, there are 2,802 active cases of COVID-19 in Madhya Pradesh and the death toll stands at 440.

