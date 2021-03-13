Nagpur, March 13: Ahead of the lockdown in Nagpur district of Maharashtra, a massive crowd thronged the Cotton Market in the city on Saturday violating social distancing norms imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus. The authorities have been trying to enforce all COVID-19 protocols, but people were seen walking without face masks and trying to get past one another instead of maintaining proper distance. The social distancing went for a toss as hundreds of people flocked to Cotton Market ahead of a week-long lockdown starting March 15.

According to photos shared by ANI, people were visibly compromising with social distancing norms at a time when COVID-19 cases are again on the rise across the state. People were seen buying things from vendors in the market including vegetable vendors carrying plastic crates trying to make space in the market area. Similarly, social distancing norms were flouted at another place in Nagpur as people gathered outside a liquor store ahead of a week-long lockdown starting Monday. Maharashtra Lockdown: CM Uddhav Thackeray Warns of Lockdown at Some Places in the State, Says ‘It Is Required To Curb COVID-19 Spread’.

Social distancing goes for a toss at Cotton Market in Nagpur (See Pics)

#COVID19 | Social distancing goes for a toss as hundreds of people flock to Cotton Market in Nagpur, Maharashtra ahead of a week-long lockdown starting March 15 pic.twitter.com/PfDFn969rm — ANI (@ANI) March 13, 2021

Earlier this week, the Maharashtra government decided to impose a lockdown in Nagpur from March 15 to 21 amid a spike in COVID-19 cases. Only essential services such as vegetable and fruit shops and milk booths will stay open, according to the order issued by the Nagpur district administration.

