Nashik, September 12: In a shocking incident, a 40-year-old labourer was killed after he refused to pay Rs 20 to the accused in Maharashtra’s Nashik city. The deceased has been identified as Sunil. The incident took place on Friday night in the Panchavati area of the city. The 35-year-old accused, Pandit Raghunath Gaikwad alias Pandya alias Langdya, has been arrested by the police. Gaikwad is a resident of Trimbakeshwar. Bihar Shocker: Man Stabs Friend to Death for Refusing to Pay Him Rs 50 in Patna District.

According to a report published in The Times of India, Sunil was sitting with his friends on the footpath in the area. Gaikwad came at the spot and started demanding Rs 20 from the victim. When Sunil refused to give the money, the accused slit his throat with a blade cutter. After committing the crime, the accused fled from the spot.

Sunil was then rushed to the Nashik civil hospital. However, doctors declared him brought dead. The victim used to do petty labour works for a living. After the incident, the police swung into action and took the accused into custody. Gaikwad was arrested from a garden in the area. The police have launched an investigation into the matter. Rajasthan Shocker: Man Kills Elderly Uncle and Aunt With Sharp Weapon in Bhilwara, Later Informs Police.

It is the second incident of murder in the city within two days. On Thursday morning, a 50-year-old man was killed during the wee hours in the Sarkarwada area. The accused was arrested by the police.

