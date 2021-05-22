New Delhi, May 22: Union Minister of Chemicals and Fertilisers DV Sadananda Gowda on Saturday said India has recorded 8,848 cases of mucormycosis so far. Mucormycosis, also called black fungus, is a fungal infection with a mortality rate of whopping 50 percent. Gujarat topped the list of states with highest number of mucormycosis cases. As per the figures provided by Sadanad Gowada, Gujarat has reported 2,281 cases of mucormycosis till now. Mucormycosis, COVID-19-Triggered Fungal Infection, Found in 6 Patients at Delhi Hospital; Know All About the Serious Disease With Mortality Rate of 50%.

Maharashtra has the second-highest number of black fungus cases at 2000. Delhi, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Telangana registered mucormycosis cases in three digits. There was no mention of death in the data provided by Gowda. Here's a list of states with number of mucormycosis cases. Mucormycosis in Maharashtra: Corona’s Evil Cousin ‘Black Fungus’ Claims 100 Lives in State, Says Rajesh Tope.

List of States With Number of Mucormycosis Cases

State No of Mucormycosis Cases Maharashtra 2000 Gujarat 2281 Telangana 350 Madhya Pradesh 720 Karnataka 500 Delhi 197 Haryana 250 Uttar Pradesh 112 Rajasthan 700 Chhattisgarh 87 Bihar 56 Uttarakhand 2 Jharkhand 27 Odisha 15 Tamil Nadu 40 Kerala 36 Goa 12 West Bengal 1 Punjab 95 Assam 0 Himachal Pradesh 0 Mizoram 0 Nagaland 0 Puducherry 0 Ladakh 0 Sikkim 0 Jammu and Kashmir 0 Andaman and Nicobar 0 Daman and Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli 0 Arunachal Pradesh 0 Manipur 0 Meghalaya 0 Tripura 1 Lakshadweep 0 Andhra Pradesh 910 Chandigarh 8

Gowda also said, taking note of the increasing number of black fungus cases, the central government has emphasised upon expediting the allocation of vials of Amphotericin-B, a key drug to treat raging mucormycosis. He announced an allocation of 23,680 additional vials of Amphotericin-B to states.

