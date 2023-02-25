Mumbai, February 25: The Mumbai police on Friday arrested a 30-year-old man allegedly faking his robbery. The accused identified as Amit Mohammad Vora was arrested from Andheri. Police officials said that the accused confessed to his crime and said that he wanted to teach his wife a lesson which is why he came up with a story that Rs 44 lakh was robbed from him.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, on Wednesday, Vora approached cops and told them that he was robbed by two men, who posed as cops while he was on his way home after collecting Rs 44 lakh sent by mother-in-law from Dubai. "While they were busy with the cops, Vora claimed that two people came on a bike and fled with the briefcase which had the cash," SI Yogendra Pache said. Mumbai: Man Kills Elder Brother Over Suspicion of Having 'Extramarital and Illicit Affair' With His Wife in Ulhasnagar; Arrested.

Acting on his complaint, the police registered an FIR and began investigating the matter. They also scanned CCTV footage of the area, however, they couldn't find anything When confronted Vora started narrating different stories. His lies were caught when the cops questioned his father, who was with him while the robbery took place.

After being questioned numerous times, Vora confessed to his crime. He told cops that he faked the robbery incident in order to reach a lesson to his wife who used to spurge a lot of money without thinking. "So he wanted to teach her a lesson. He made up a story of the money given by her mother being robbed to make her realise the importance of the money," SI Pache added. Mumbai: Woman Dies by Suicide in Naigaon; Two Lovers, Who Confronted Her for Having Affair With Them Simultaneously, Arrested.

Following this, the cops booked Vora and later produced him before the Bhoiwada Metropolitan Magistrate court, which granted him to police custody till Sunday. The cops also recovered Rs 44 lakh, which he had kept at home.

