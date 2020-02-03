Mumbai Man Gets 12 Years of Rigorous Imprisonment For Impregnating Minor Niece

Jail (Representational Image/ Photo Credits: IANS)

Mumbai, February 3: A POCSO Court on Friday convicted and sentenced 13-year-old's maternal uncle to 12 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping her and getting her pregnant. According to a Times of India report, the court said that there has been enough evidence to indicate that the victim was sexually assaulted.

The child's father spoke in favour of the accused and said that the minor was married to her uncle. The prosection was, however, able to prove that the uncle committed penetrative sex on her minor niece, and threatened her not to disclose it to anyone or else face dire consequences. Mumbai Man Gets Life Imprisonment For Murdering His Pregnant Teen Girlfriend in Palghar.

The matter came to light in July 2016, two months after the assault, following which the child's mother lodged an FIR and the accused was arrested. Last year, a Thane court sentenced a 30-year-old man from Palghar who killed his 17-year-old pregnant girlfriend five years ago to life imprisonment. The accused Shankar Bhogade was found guilty of rape, murder under IPC and the POCSO Act. The accused even made an attempt to make the murder look like a suicide.