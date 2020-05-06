Mumbai's Veer Mata Jijabai Bhosale Udyan And Zoo at Byculla To Start Virtual Tour Amid Lockdown

Tiger Shakti Swimming At Byculla Zoo (Photo Credits: Twitter/@tweetsvirat)

Mumbai, May 6: Veer Mata Jijabai Bhosale Udyan And Zoo, also known as Rani Baug or Byculla Zoo or Mumbai Zoo, is now bringing its animals to our homes as it is all set to go digital amid the novel coronavirus lockdown, Mumbai Mirror reported. The zoo authorities decided to move ahead after a clip of two Royal Bengal tigers of the zoo went viral on social media. After Tiger Nadia Tests Positive For Coronavirus at New York's Bronx Zoo, Indian Zoos on High Alert As They Monitor Animals Through CCTV For COVID-19 Symptoms.

Recently, a clip of tiger Shakti and tigress Karishma swimming in water enclosure went viral. The water body designed for two felines is inspired by Ranthambore terrain. The zoo is planning to open its own Youtube channel and Twitter handle, where people can take a glimpse of the wild animals. The proposal has been sent to the zoo's administrative committee and the final decision is yet to be taken, Mumbai Mirror reported.

Tiger Swimming At Byculla Zoo:

WATCH... Byculla Zoo's #Tiger Shakti beats the heat...and is seen enjoying it's under water facility at the Zoo, which is the first of its kind in #India Video by: Dr Sanjay Tripathi, Director Veermata Jijabai Bhosale (VJB) Udyan and Zoo. pic.twitter.com/LYF5e5NbR6 — Virat A Singh (@tweetsvirat) May 5, 2020

The zoo had not had a tiger since 2006 and it was in February 2020 that they procured a pair of tigers from Siddharth Zoo in Aurangabad under an exchange programme. The tigers were swapped for two pairs of painted storks and two pairs of spotted deer. However, since mid-March, the zoo had been closed due to COVID-19 pandemic.

In view of the current situation, all the staff members and doctors are staying at the zoo. Authorities are also looking after all necessary arrangements such as disinfection and sanitation of the premises. The Byculla Zoo is home to pair of tigers and leopards, eight Humboldt penguins, jackals, hyena among other wild animals.