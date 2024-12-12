Mumbai, December 12: A shocking incident of murder has come to light from Maharashtra, where a man allegedly killed his mother-in-law in Nanded. Police officials said that the accused murdered the woman by slitting her throat with a sharp weapon following a fight over not sending his wife back to him. The alleged incident occurred at Bajrangnagar in Naigaon taluka on Wednesday night, December 11.

After the incident came to light, the Ramthirth police arrested the accused son-in-law. According to a report in Free Press Journal, the deceased woman has been identified as Parubai Laxman Raipanwad. During the preliminary investigation, cops learned that Laxman Raipanwad had married his daughter to Ashok Kisan Dhotre, a resident of Nanded. However, Dhotre used to allegedly torture his wife, Ujwalla, in the past year. Latur Shocker: Man Bludgeoned to Death, Body Set on Fire in Maharashtra; 1 Held.

Hence, Ujwalla's mother, Parubai Laxman Raipanwad, went and brought her daughter and two grandchildren back to Bajrangnagar. A few days ago, accused Dhotre came to Raipanwad's house to take his wife and children back with him. However, Parubai refused to send her daughter and grandchildren. This angered Dhotre, who returned empty-handed to his home.

On Wednesday, December 11, Dhotre came back to Raipanwad's house in an inebriated condition and started fighting with Parubai. Amid the argument, Dhotre removed a sharp weapon from his pocket and went on to slit Parubai's throat, who fell on the ground and died after being attacked by her son-in-law. Parbhani Riot: Nanded Police Patrol in Violence-Hit Maharashtra’s City After Riot Breaks Out Over Alleged Vandalising of Replica of Indian Constitution (Watch Video).

Parubai's neighbours alerted Ramtirth police, who rushed to the spot and arrested Dhotre and his accomplice in connection with the alleged murder.

