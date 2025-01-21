Nashik, January 21: A court in Maharashtra's Nashik ordered the registration of suicide abetment case against a woman whose husband allegedly died by suicide in August 2024. The court asked the police to register a case against Bharti Pritam Gawande (32), a resident of Indiranagar, for abetting suicide of her husband, Pritam Manohar Gawande (36), a resident of Pathardi Phata. It is learned that the couple had a love marriage.

According to a report in Free Press Journal, Pritam died by suicide on August 12 last year after he jumped into the Godavari River following alleged harassment and continuous demands for money from his wife. In his complaint, Pritam's father Manohar Gawande said that the couple met in 2019. Soon their acquaintance blossomed into love and culminated in marriage. Nashik Shocker: Jeweller, Son Die by Suicide by Consuming Poison in Maharashtra.

After getting married, the couple settled at Pathardi Phata and began their married life together. However, the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted Pritam's work and caused him financial strain. The global pandemic left him struggling to make ends meet. It is learned that Pritam's wife Bharti started to belittle her husband and even harass him as financial difficulties mounted.

The deceased's father also stated that his daughter-in-law demanded money from his son even after knowing the financial condition. The growing discord made Pritam isolating himself to a point where he decided to take the drastic step of ending his life. The complainant also told cops that he grew suspicious when his son went missing a few months after the marriage. Maharashtra Shocker: 34-Year-Old Policeman Ends Life by Hanging Himself From Tree in Beed District.

While searching for his son, Gawande learned about the alleged harassment his son endured from his wife Bharti. After learning about his son's suicide, Manohar approached the court to seek justice. The court directed the Panchavati Police to register a case. The police were also ordered to conduct a detailed investigation in connection with the matter.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

