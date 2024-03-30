Mumbai, March 30: Senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and former minister Nawab Malik has been hospitalised in the Mumbai's City Hospital after he complained about breathing problems on Saturday.

His daughter and party spokesperson confirmed that Malik was taken to the hospital and has been kept under medical observation. Nawab Malik Hospitalised: Former Maharashtra Minister Rushed to Hospital Due to Difficulty in Breathing in Mumbai.

Malik is currently on medical bail in connection with the money laundering case.

