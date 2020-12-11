Chandigarh, December 11: The Punjab government on Friday announced to extend the night curfew across the state till January 1, 2021. The restrictions on the gathering of people will also continue till January 1, 2021. Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh directed Director General of Police Dinkar Gupta to ensure all COVID-19 related guidelines and restrictions are followed strictly. India’s Total Active COVID-19 Caseload Drops to 3.63 Lakh After 146 Days, Recovery Rate at 94.84%: Govt.

"Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh orders extension of night curfew and curbs on the number of people at gatherings till January 1, 2021, with directives to the state police to ensure strict compliance, especially at marriage palaces," the Chief Minister's Office said. A daily night curfew from 10 pm to 5 pm is imposed across Punjab to stop the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19). CM Amarinder Singh to Take First COVID-19 Vaccine Shot in Punjab.

"CM Amarinder Singh asked DGP Dinkar Gupta to strictly enforce the restrictions of maximum of 100 people at indoor gatherings and 250 outdoors at marriage palaces and other places, with penalties to be imposed on the hosts in case of deviance," the CMO added. The night curfew was earlier imposed from December 1 to December 15.

Coronavirus Cases in Punjab:

A total of 24.19 percent of Punjab's population has been infected by COVID-19, as per the second serosurvey conducted in 12 districts of the state. The state on Thursday reported 28 more deaths due to coronavirus and 635 fresh cases, pushing the infection count to 1,58,556. The new fatalities pushed the death toll in the state to 5,007.

