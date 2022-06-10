Bhubaneswar, June 10: A man allegedly hacked his wife to death and injured his 6-year-old daughter in the Ghatikia area of Bhubaneswar after he was denied money for buying drugs.

The accused is currently on the run.

The incident happened on Thursday when the accused, identified as Sanjit, asked for Rs 1,000 from his wife to buy drugs, which she refused, following which an argument broke out between the couple. Odisha Shocker: Man Kills Wife, 9-Year-Old Son In Bhubaneswar, Detained

In no time, the fight escalated and in a fit of rage, Sanjit attacked his wife Saraswati with a dagger. Critically injured, Saraswati bled profusely, resulting in her death on the spot.

It was when Sanjit's minor daughter intervened to stop him, that he launched an attack on her too. Odisha Shocker: 85-Year-Old Father-in-Law of Government Officer Rapes Minor Tribal Girl in Bhubaneswar

On hearing her screams, Sanjit’s brothers Manjit and Ranjit residing nearby rushed to the scene only to find Saraswati dead and 6-year-old in an injured state.

Deputy commissioner of police Prateek Singh, who rushed to the crime scene, said Das was an addict. “The accused did not have any source of income and was financially dependent on his wife. As per the statement of his family members, he used to assault his wife for money,” Singh said, adding that efforts are on to arrest Das.

The police said Das, who belonged to an affluent family in Ghatikia area, was admitted to a drug de-addiction centre few months ago, but he failed to give up his addiction.

“Das’s family has vast landed property in Khandagiri area. His family members were upset with his conduct and drug addiction,” another police officer said.

