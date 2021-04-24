New Delhi, April 24: Amid oxygen shortage in Delhi, 20 critically ill patients died overnight at Jaipur Golden Hospital. Dr DK Baluja, Medical Director at Jaipur Golden Hospital, told a news channel that the patients died because oxygen-carrying vehicles did not reach on time. The hospital sent SOS over shortage of oxygen this morning as over 200 COVID-19 patients admitted at the hospital are critical and in dire need of oxygen. Oxygen Shortage: 25 Ganga Ram Hospital Patients Die As O2 Dwindles in Delhi Hospitals, CM Arvind Kejriwal Pleads for Help.

"We had been allotted 3.5 metric tons of oxygen from the government. The supply was to reach us by 5 in the evening, but it reached around midnight. By then, 20 patients had died," Dr DK Baluja was quoted by NDTV as saying. Many hospitals in Delhi are facing delay in supply of oxygen amid rising COVID-19 cases in the national capital. They also made appeal on Twitter for urgent supply of oxygen. India Reports Highest Single-Day Jump of 3,46,786 New COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours, 2,624 New Fatalities Push Death Toll to 1,89,544.

The Batra Hospital and Medical Research Centre issued an SOS this morning saying the oxygen stock in the hospital was about to last only for the next 20 minutes. Subsequently, a oxygen tanker arrived at the hospital. "We have received only 500-litre of oxygen after pleading for 12 hours. Our daily requirement is 8000 litres. We have 350 patients in the hospital. The treatment of choice in COVID-19 is oxygen but when we don't get it what will happen?" Dr SCL Gupta, MD, Batra Hospital said.

Moolchand Hospital, in a tweet, today appealed for urgent help from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Lt Governor Anil Baijal. "Urgent sos help. We have less than 2 hours of oxygen supply @Moolchand_Hos. We are desperate have tried all the nodal officer numbers but unable to connect. Have over 135 COVID pts with many on life support #. @ArvindKejriwal @CMODelhi @LtGovDelhi @satinderjain26 @PMOIndia (sic)," read the tweet put out by Moolchand Healthcare.

