Kadi, January 28: In a shocking incident in Gujarat, a man tragically fell unconscious and died after his cousin inserted a compressor pipe into his private parts "for fun." The prank, intended as a joke, took a fatal turn when the high-pressure air caused severe complications. The incident occurred on Monday, January 27, in Kadi, where the victim, Prakash, was visiting his brother and cousin. Authorities have launched an investigation into the reckless act, which led to the untimely death.

According to a report by India Today, the incident occurred when Prakash visited his brother, Ghevabhai, and his cousin, Alpesh, at a metal company in Kadi. As the group relaxed in the evening, Alpesh decided to play a prank on Prakash by inserting a compressor pipe into his private parts. The high-pressure air from the pipe caused Prakash's body to inflate, leading to severe internal complications. Despite the alarming effects, Alpesh continued with the prank, unaware of its deadly consequences. Gujarat Shocker: Newborn Girl Found Dead on Campus of Nursing College in Mehsana After Students Spot Stray Dogs Dragging Bundle, Police Launches Probe.

Prakash immediately began vomiting and lost consciousness, prompting his friends and family to rush him to a nearby hospital. However, his condition worsened, and he was transferred to Ahmedabad Civil Hospital, where he was declared dead upon arrival. The family, in a state of shock, confirmed that Alpesh was aware of the dangers of the high-pressure air but still proceeded with the prank, which ultimately resulted in Prakash's tragic death. Gujarat Shocker: Occultist Performs Ritual in ICU Ward of Ahmedabad Civil Hospital; Probe Ordered.

The case has raised serious concerns about the consequences of reckless pranks, especially involving dangerous equipment. Police have now launched a formal investigation into the incident. Ghevabhai filed a complaint, and authorities are looking into whether Alpesh’s actions were reckless or intentional.

Men's Helpline Numbers:

Milaap: 9990588768; All India Men Helpline: 9911666498; Men Welfare Trust: 8882498498.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 28, 2025 08:39 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).