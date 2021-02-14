New Delhi, February 14: India on Sunday paid tribute to the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel who lost their lives in the Pulwama terror attack in 2019. A total of 40 CRPF personnel were martyred in the terror attack in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir. The Pulwama terror attack was carried out by Masood Azhar led group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM). Pulwama Attack Probe: NIA Arrests Father-Daughter Duo For Allegedly 'Harbouring' Suicide Bomber Adil Ahmed Dar.

A 20-year-old suicide bomber crashed his SUV packed with explosives into a vehicle part of CRPF convoy on Srinagar-Jammu highway. The suicide bomber Adil Ahmed Dar attacked the CRPF vehicle, which was part of a 78-vehicle convoy. At the time of the attack, around 2,500 CRPF personnel were being escorted for deployment in the valley. Balakot Air Strikes by IAF on JeM Terror Camps Lasted ‘90 Seconds’, Pilots Say Families Had No Clue About Operation.

Here Is A Complete List Of The Martyred CRPF Jawans:

Naseer Ahmad (Jammu and Kashmir) Sukhjinder Singh (Punjab) Jaimal Singh (Punjab) Rohitash Lamba (Rajasthan) Tilak Raj (Himachal Pradesh) Vijay Soreng (Jharkhand) Vasantha Kumar VV (Kerala) Subramaniam G (Tamil Nadu) Manoja Kumar Behera (Odisha) GD Guru H (Karnataka) Narayan Lal Gurjar (Rajasthan) Mahesh Kumar (Uttar Pradesh) Pradeep Kumar (Uttar Pradesh) Hemraj Meena (Rajasthan) PK Sahoo (Odisha) Ramesh Yadav (Uttar Pradesh) Sanjay Rajput (Maharashtra) Koushal Kumar Rawat (Uttar Pradesh) Pradeep Singh (Uttar Pradesh) Shyam Babu (Uttar Pradesh) Ajit Kumar Azad (Uttar Pradesh) Maninder Singh Attri (Punjab) Bablu Santra (West Bengal) Ashvni Kumar Kaochi (Madhya Pradesh) Rathod Nitin Shivaji (Maharashtra) Bhagirathi Singh (Rajasthan) Virendra Singh (Uttarakhand) Awadhesh Kumar Yadav (Uttar Pradesh) Ratan Kumar Thakur (Bihar) Pankaj Kumar Tripathi (Uttar Pradesh) Jeet Ram (Rajasthan) Amit Kumar (Uttar Pradesh) Vijay Kr. Mourya (Uttar Pradesh) Kulwinder Singh (Punjab) Maneswar Bsumatari (Assam) Mohan Lal (Uttarakhand) Sanjay Kumar Sinha (Bihar) Ram Vakeel (Uttar Pradesh) Sudeep Biswas (West Bengal) Sivachandran (Tamil Nadu)

Pulwama Attack 2019:

When the convoy reached Lethpora, just 27 km short of Srinagar, the explosive-laden car rammed into the fifth bus from the left side. Another CRPF bus was also damaged in the blast. JeM claimed responsibility for the attack. The terror organisation also released a recorded video statement of Dar. Pulwama Attack: Rahul Gandhi Pays Tribute to Brave Soldiers Who Died in Terror Attack.

Notably, it was the first suicide car bomb attack in Kashmir Valley in the post two decades. In 2001, the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly was attacked in which 41 people, including three suicide attackers, were killed. Pakistan-based terror outfit, Jaish-e-Mohammed claimed responsibility for the attack.

In retaliation to the attack, the Indian Air Force (IAF) carried out surgical strikes on the JeM terror camp in Pakistan’s Balakot. Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and other political leaders paid homage to the martyrs of the Pulwama attack. PM Modi said that no India could forget the attack on security forces.

