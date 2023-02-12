Patna, February 12: President Droupadi Murmu appointed the governors of 13 states including Bihar on Sunday. As per the notification issued from the President office, Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar will be the new governor of Bihar. He will replace Phagu Chauhan.

Arlekar was the governor of Himachal Pradesh. The President has sent Phagu Chauhan to Meghalaya as the state's new governor. Ramesh Bais Appointed As Maharashtra Governor, Retired Justice Abdul Nazeer as Governor of Andhra Pradesh; Check Full List of New Governors Appointed by President Droupadi Murmu.

Earlier, Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Kosiyari and L-G of Ladakh Radha Krishna Mathur resigned from their posts. President Droupadi Murmu accepted their resignations and also changed the governors of 13 states. Gulab Chand Kataria Named New Assam Governor, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Congratulates Him.

According to the notification, Ramesh Bais who was the governor of Jharkhand, will be the new governor of Maharashtra while, retired brigadier B.D. Mishra will be the new L-G of Ladakh.

