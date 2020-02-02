Shaheen Bagh Shooting Aftermath: Chinmoy Biswal Removed as South-East Delhi DCP By EC, Kumar Gyanesh To Take Charge

IPS Officer Chinmoy Biswal (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, February 2: A day after the Shaheen Bagh shooting incident, the Election Commission (EC) on Sunday removed Chinmoy Biswal from the post of Deputy Commissioner of Police, South-East Delhi. Biswal was relieved from the duty with immediate effect. He was asked to report to Ministry of Home Affairs. Biswal is 2008-batch Indian Police Services (IPS) officer. Shaheen Bagh Shooting: Arvind Kejriwal Hits Out at Amit Shah Over Firing Incident at Anti-CAA Protest Site, Says 'Keep Politics Aside, Focus on Improving Security Situation in Delhi'.

The poll conducting body directed Kumar Gyanesh, DANIPS (1997) to take charge as DCP, South-East immediately. Meanwhile, the EC asked the MHA and Delhi Commissioner to send a panel of three names to the poll conducting body for posting a suitable officer as the regular DCP (South-East). The EC on Sunday also reviewed the security situation at Shaheen Bagh, ahead of the Delhi assembly elections 2020.

ANI's Tweet:

Election Commission: The Ministry of Home Affairs/Delhi Commissioner of Police may however immediately send a panel of three names to the EC for posting a suitable officer as the regular DCP (South-East). https://t.co/lEnLODcE8K — ANI (@ANI) February 2, 2020

On Saturday, A man, identified as Kapil Gujjar, fired bullets at Shaheen Bagh area where people are protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). The shooter was immediately taken into the custody, and an FIR was registered against him. In a similar incident that took place on January 30 outside Jamia Millia Islamia University, a 19-year-old man fired bullets at the university students. One student sustained injuries in the attack.