Kozhikode, December 24: A few days after the Kerala government said it has contained the Shigella outbreak, another boy has found to be infected with the disease. The victim is a one-and-a-half year old from Feroke. He was suffering from diarrhoea for many days. Later, tests confirmed that he was infected with Shigella. He is stable and responding well to the treatment, according to District Medical Officer V Jayashree. What Is Shigella Infection? From Causes to Symptoms, Know All About the Infectious Disease Shigellosis That Triggered Panic in North Kerala.

Panic gripped residents of North Kerala last week after the death of an 11-year-old boy due to Shigella in Kozhikode district. Later, at least 30 people were diagnosed with the infection but they recovered within a few days. The cases were mainly reported from Kottaparambu ward. Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja then said that the outbreak had been contained effectively. Plasmodium Ovale, Rare Genus of Malaria, Detected in Kerala: Health Minister KK Shailaja.

Following the outbreak, the health department conducted medical camps and all water bodies in the affected areas were chlorinated. Kerala Health Minister Shailaja has urged people to maintain personal hygiene and drink boiled water.

What Is Shigella Infection?

Shigella bacteria cause an infectious disease called shigellosis. Shigella is also one of the leading bacterial causes of diarrhoea. It spreads through water contaminated to some extent by human excreta. Contaminated food and common toilet may also transmit this bacteria. Symptoms include stomach pain, cramps, fever and vomiting. The disease caused by Shigella is curable and with antibiotics, people can recover. If not diagnosed and treated on time, Shigella can cause death of the infected person.

