In a tragic incident in Aligarh of Uttar Pradesh, 8-year-old Diksha, a Class 3 student, collapsed and died of a suspected heart attack while playing at her home on Saturday evening. She complained of sudden chest pain, screamed, and collapsed unconscious. Family members rushed her to a nearby doctor, where she was declared dead. The doctor confirmed a heart attack as the cause of death. Diksha’s family, residents of Lodhinagar, refused a post-mortem, citing her otherwise good health. This marks the second similar case in Aligarh in two days, as a 14-year-old boy died of a heart attack on Friday while training for a school race. Sudden Death Caught on Camera in Indore: Man Dies of Heart Attack in Front of Doctor During Visit to Private Hospital; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Aligarh Heart Attack

UP : अलीगढ़ में 8 साल की बच्ची की हार्टअटैक से मौत हुई ◆ बच्ची घर पर खेल रही थी, अचानक उसे सीने में दर्द महसूस हुआ ◆ परिवारजन बच्ची को अस्पताल ले गए, जहां डॉक्टरों ने बच्ची को मृत घोषित कर दिया Uttar Pradesh | Heart Attack | #HeartAttack | Aligarh pic.twitter.com/YMmQxiO5Lz — News24 (@news24tvchannel) December 1, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)