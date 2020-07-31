Chennai, July 31: Chief Minister Edappadi Karuppa Palaniswami-led state government on Friday issued an order to rename three Metro stations in Chennai after three former CMs of the state -- CN Annadurai, MG Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa. The metro stations whose names will be changed include Alandur Metro, Central Metro and CMBT Metro.

Informing about the latest government order, the Chief Minister's Office said, as quoted by news agency ANI, "Tamil Nadu CM issues order to rename three Metro stations in Chennai. Alandur Metro to be renamed as Arignar Anna Alandur Metro, Central Metro as Puratchi Thalaivar Dr MG Ramachandran Metro & CMBT Metro as Puratchi Thalaivi Dr J Jayalalithaa CMBT Metro." Tamil Nadu Extends COVID-19 Lockdown Till August 31, Complete Lockdown on Sundays.

Here's the state government order:

Meanwhile, reports arrived due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the nine-kilometre metro rail line in north Chennai from Old Washermenpet to Wimco Nagar missed its July deadline. The official had stated that the work was halted as multiple pieces of equipment could not be imported from other countries. Now, the official claim to complete the pending work by around early 2021.

