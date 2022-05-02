Chennai, May 2: In another shocking incident, a man from Madipakkam murdered his live-in partner when she opposed his habit of spending money on escorts. He was later arrested by the police.

The decomposed body of the woman was recovered three days ago. Police launched a hunt for Ganesh after neighbours told them that he used to visit her twice a month, reported TOI.

The deceased woman was identified as Rajeshwari, 35. She was living with Ganesan, 38, of Trichy, a truck driver, in a rented house at Thazhambur in ECR for more than a year. Tamil Nadu: 26-Year-Old Man Charged With Murder of His Maternal Uncle in Coimbatore

Ganesan, who used to travel to other states, spent a lot of money on escort women, a police officer said. This led to frequent arguments between the couple. Maharashtra: 26-Year-Old Man Arrested in Connection With Minor’s Murder in Pimpri-Chinchwad

“When he visited her last week, Rajeshwari picked up an argument, and started hurling expletives at him," said an investigating officer. Ganesan punched her in her face, but she.did not stop chiding him, police said.

The truck driver then gagged her mouth using a piece of cloth and locked the house and left. Neighbors informed police after a few days when foul smell was emanating from the house.

Police recovered the body and sent it for a post mortem.

