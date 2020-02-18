Telangana: KCR Govt May Finally Hike Retirement Age of Government Employees From April 1

Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao | File image | (Photo Credits: PTI)

Hyderabad, February 18: The state government will likely implement K Chandrasekhar Rao's promise of increasing the retirement age of government employees from April 1. According to a Times of India report, the Chief Minister had promised to increase the retirement age from 58 to 61 years during his campaign in 2018 Assembly Elections. However, it has still not been implemented even after 14 months of TRS came to power for the second time.

Around 26,000 employees are scheduled to retire in the next three years. KCR had increased the retirement age of TSRTC employees from 58 to 60 years in December 2019, after they called off the strike. This raised hopes among government employees. In November, after a deadlock for nearly two months, KCR allowed TSRTC employees to re-join their duties. He further informed that the state government would give Rs 100 crores to the Road Transport Corporation to temporarily mitigate the losses. Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao Rules Out Taking Back About 50,000 TSRTC Employees Sacked For Striking.

According to official estimates, the state government will save Rs 3,500 crore per annum by increasing the retirement age, as it would not have to pay for gratuity and other retirement benefits.