Delhi, July 28: Amid the coronavirus outbreak, Tihar jail is likely to start allowing virtual visits by families of inmates from next week. According to a Hindustan Times report, this is in line with how companies, schools and others have started relying on video conferencing as the number of coronavirus cases in the country surge.

According to reports, across all 16 sub jails in Tihar, Rohini and the Mandoli prison complex, computer stations are being installed to facilitate video conferencing between prisoners and their families. The authorities further wish to continue this facility even after the pandemic as some prisoners do not have families in the city. At Tihar, there are around 14,000 inmates and there have been no visits since late March when a lockdown was imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus. COVID-19 is 'Most Severe' Global Health Emergency, Says WHO as World Records 1 Million New Cases in Past Four Days.

On the other hand, ass the cases surge in India, the country's crowded prisons are staring at the prospect of becoming the next big virus clusters. In Tamil Nadu, 150 prisoners and 92 jail staff have contracted COVID-19. Maharashtra which has recorded the maximum number of coronavirus cases has reported the largest number of positive cases among prisoners at over 800. The total number of positive cases by inmates in Assam has increased to 481.

