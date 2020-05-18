Traffic Jams at Delhi-Noida Borders, DND Flyover Flooded With Cars as Lockdown 4 Begins

Traffic congestion on DND flyway (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi/Noida, May 18: Traffic congestion was seen on Delhi Noida Direct (DND) Flyway on Monday amid the ongoing coronavirus

Similar scenes were witnessed at the Delhi-Gurugram borders as people arrived on way to their offices. The traffic in the national capital also witnessed a surge as a number of vehicles were seen on the streets in areas like Income Tax Office (ITO) and others. The surge in traffic comes a day after the nationwide lockdown was extended for two more weeks till May 31. Various relaxations have been allowed in the lockdown. How to Apply Online For Curfew Pass to Travel During Coronavirus Lockdown in Mumbai, Gurugram, Pune, Delhi And Other Cities.

Surge in Traffic on Delhi-Noida Borders:

Noida: Heavy traffic congestion seen at toll booth on Delhi-Noida Direct (DND) Flyway, amid nationwide lockdown which has been extended till May 31 to contain the spread of #COVID19. pic.twitter.com/zcJqfLuH3A — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 18, 2020

The nationwide lockdown has been in place since March 25 to contain the spread of coronavirus. The lockdown has been extended thrice earlier. The Centre has allowed inter-state movement of private vehicles subject to permission. Later in the day, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is set to release a detailed plan on restrictions and relaxations for the city based on the Centre's guidelines.

Uttar Pradesh and Haryana had sealed districts sharing borders with Delhi, apparently blaming the national capital for the increase in the number of coronavirus in the respective states. After a surge in the number of COVID-19 cases in Haryana’s four districts of Gurgaon, Faridabad, Jhajjar and Sonipat bordering Delhi, the Manohar Lal Khattar government had sealed its four districts borders.

However, after the direction of Delhi High Court, it opened all borders with Delhi for essential services and people with e-passes. Similarly, the Uttar Pradesh government had sealed Delhi-Noida and Delhi-Ghaziabad borders, leaving a large number of daily commuters stuck at the inter-state checkpoints.