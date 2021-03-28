Mumbai, March 28: Amid the rise in COVID-19 cases, the Pune District Collector has issued an order directing that only 50 people will be allowed to attend the Tukaram Beej ceremony inside the Sant Tukaram Maharaj Devsthan in Dehu. In addition, a curfew as been imposed since Sunday morning till Tuesday midnight (March 30) in Dehu, Vitthalwadi, Malwadi, Yelwadi and Bhandara Dongar, to keep a check on the spread of coronavirus. COVID-19 Surge in Maharashtra: CM Uddhav Thackeray Asks State Health Department to Prepare for Lockdown as People Continue to Violate Coronavirus Protocols.

“Pune District Collector has issued an order that on the backdrop of rising COVID cases, the Tukaram Beej ceremony will be marked in symbolic manner and only 50 persons will be allowed to be in attendance,” the Pimpri Chinchwad Police told the Indian Express. This decision comes after a senior Warkari Sect leader Bandatatya Karadkar recently made an appeal to the devotees to visit the temples in large number, DCP Anand Bhoite reportedly said. COVID-19 Surge in Mumbai: BMC to Seal Residential Societies with Five or More Coronavirus Cases, Hotels, Pubs to Remain Closed During Night Curfew.

“If Warkaris come to Dehu in large numbers there will be a possibility of a fast spread of COVID due to that congregation. On this background, Pimpri Chinchwad police commissioner has been in dialogue with senior leaders of the Warkari sect and has convinced them of serious consequences if devotees gather in large numbers.” DCP Bhoite said, as reported by the Indian Express.

