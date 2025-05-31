Ujjain, May 31: A horrifying incident has come to light from Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain district, where a man brutally murdered his mother and dumped her body in a forest after becoming frustrated with her interference in his marital life. The incident took place in the Unhel police station limits. The accused, Arjun Bagri, first strangled his mother, Kamla Bai, and later, fearing she might survive, hacked her body with an axe. He then wrapped her corpse in a mattress and, with the help of accomplices, disposed of it near a cremation ground on May 27.

The murder came to light when Unhel police recovered a bloodied, mattress-wrapped body of a woman with throat injuries. The victim’s hand bore the tattoo “ॐ कमला बेन,” which helped police identify her as Kamla Bai, wife of late Ishwar Bagri, a resident of Dunalja village under Ingoria police station. She had been missing for several days. Maharashtra Shocker: 13-Year-Old Boy Kills Woman With Stone After She Tosses His Phone Into Water.

Investigating officers circulated the victim’s photos to nearby stations, leading to her identification. Upon reaching her village, the police questioned her daughters, Jhuma Bai and Gayatri, and other relatives, which helped crack the case. Arjun had gone missing and his phone was switched off, raising suspicions. ‘Kaam Ho Gaya Hai’: Minor Wife Kills Husband by Stabbing Him 36 Times in MP's Burhanpur, Shows Dead Body to Lover on Video Call.

Based on intelligence and evidence, Arjun was arrested. During interrogation, he confessed to killing his mother with the help of his cousin Ritesh. He said he was mentally disturbed due to his mother’s constant interference and nagging after marriage. The police are currently searching for his two absconding accomplices. Further investigation is underway.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 31, 2025 09:01 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).