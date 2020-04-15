UPSC Chairman & Members to Take 30% Pay-Cut For 1 Year, Others to Donate 1-Day Salary to PM CARES Relief Fund to Fight Against COVID-19

UPSC. Representational Image. (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, April 15: In view of the coronavirus outbreak and its impact on the Indian economy, the Chairman and members of UPSC have decided to go for a pay-cut. According to an ANI update, they have voluntarily agreed to forego 30 percent of the basic pay received by them from the Commission for a period of 1 year, with effect from April 2020.

In addition to the above, all the officers and staff members of the UPSC members have volunteered one-day salary to the PM’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situation Fund (PM CARES Fund).

Earlier this week, the Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora and Election Commissioners Ashok Lavasa and Sushil Chandra decided to take a voluntary reduction of 30 percent in their basic salaries from the Election Commission of India for one year. Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora & EC Ashok Lavasa, Sushil Chandra To Take 30% Pay Cut For 1 Year to Contribute For Fight Against COVID-19.

Here's the tweet shared by ANI:

Recognizing the need to conserve financial resources at national level,Chairman&Members of UPSC have decided to voluntarily forego 30% of basic pay received by them from the Commission for a period of 1 year, with effect from April, 2020: Union Public Service Commission. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/jze3MVktEq — ANI (@ANI) April 15, 2020

The central government announced to slash salaries, allowances and pension of incumbent and former lawmakers, including that of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Besides, the PM, President Ram Nath Kovid, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and all Governors of states decided to take a voluntary pay-cut.

On the back of the rising coronavirus cases in the country, Narendra Modi announced an extension of the nationwide lockdown until May 3. This is expected to further dampen the country's economy.