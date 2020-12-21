Bareilly, December 21: Police probing the mysterious death of an elderly couple in Uttar Pradesh's Budaun found that their two sons were involved in the crime. The accused sons not only killed their parents for the property, but also burnt their bodies in order to make it look like an accident, according to a report. They have been arrested and booked for two murders. Agra: Property Dealer Shot Dead at Point-Blank Range by Bike-Borne Assailants (Video).

Charred bodies of Rajendra, 61, and his wife Rajwati, 57, were found in their room in Sanjarpur Gulal village on December 15. Two of their sons are living in Delhi and two, Vikram and Sumit were residing in Budaun. Vikram and Sumit had claimed that a blanket had caught fire and their parents were burnt alive. However, post mortem report indicated that the couple had died due to strangulation and their bodies were later set ablaze. UP: Dalit Man Shot Dead in Shahjahanpur, Two Arrested.

Meanwhile, one of the couple's sons alleged that his parents were murdered. "After the autopsy, we deployed a surveillance team. And, we started questioning the suspects. We came to know that Vikram and Sumit had a quarrel with their father after the latter refused to sell off his property and give a share to them. They were disowned by their parents," SSP Sankalp Sharma was quoted by TOI as saying.

Police said the accused sons have confessed, adding that they have been booked under sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence) of IPC. The family owns a house and around 10 acres of farmland in the village.

