Dehradun, December 24: The forest department in Uttarakhand shifted an adult tigress from Jim Corbett Tiger Reserve to Rajaji Tiger Reserve in Dehradun on Wednesday. The tigress is the first to be translocated in Uttarakhand under the project for translocation of tigers to the western part of Rajaji. The Centre had approved the project in 2016. A total of five tigers, including two females, are to be translocated to Rajaji Tiger Reserve. Crocodile Drags 8-Year-Old Into Deep Waters, Kills Her in Uttarakhand's Haridwar Forest Division.

For translocation, the tigres was chemically immobilised and radio-collared. "The first tigress in Uttarakhand was tranquillized in the buffer area of Corbett Tiger Reserve on Wednesday. The tigress will be shifted to Rajaji Tiger Reserve on Thursday as part of the project to increase the density of the big cat there," JS Suhag, chief wildlife warden of Uttarakhand forest department, was quoted by Hindustan Times as saying. Leopard With Leg Injury Rescued in Uttarakhand.

Uttarakhand's First Tigress Shifted From Jim Corbett Tiger Reserve to Rajaji Tiger Reserve:

Historical moment in Tiger Conservation Initiatives of India, Uttarakhand’s First Tiger translocation, an adult tigress was shifted from Corbett Tiger Reserve to Rajaji Tiger Reserve Dehradun. Big cat was chemically immobilised & radio collared before being shifted to the cage. pic.twitter.com/6RfeYg6D91 — Dr. PM Dhakate (@paragenetics) December 23, 2020

As part of the translocation project, a team from the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) had visited Rajaji Tiger Reserve in September last year to conduct reconnaissance for the translocation exercise. The team had recommended a soft release of a pair of tigers in the reserve’s western side. Of the 37 tigers in the reserve, only two tigresses are in its western part, which is spread over 570 sq km.

In a soft release, tigers are released in a large enclosed area where they are kept for a few days to check if the animals have any diseases. If found healthy, they are released in the wild.

