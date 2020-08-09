Mahoba, August 9: Worms were found in beds inside the surgical ward of the district hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Mahoba. Pictures of beds infested with worms at the government-run hospital are widely circulated on social media platforms. After the matter came to fore, Chief Medical Officer blamed the ward boy, adding that it was a rare incident that happened the Mahoba district hospital. "This is the only incident and that too due to the carelessness of the ward boy. Otherwise, the hospital remains clean. I have warned him and instructed to clean this," the CMO told news agency ANI. Pictures showed at least two beds covered with worms. Two patients and their relatives can also be seen inside the ward. Worms, Insects Found in Food Distributed at Anganwadis in Bengaluru, Watch Video.

Worms Found in Beds at Mahoba District Hospital's Surgical Ward, See Pictures:

Mahoba: Worms were found in the beds of surgical ward of District Hospital. Chief Medical Officer says, "This is the only incident and that too due to the carelessness of the ward boy. Otherwise, the hospital remains clean. I have warned him and instructed to clean this." pic.twitter.com/j2AzVV8iOP — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) August 9, 2020

For Live news and updates on India, Politics, World, Lifestyle, Sports, Entertainment, tech and more, follow this link or log on to LatestLY.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 09, 2020 03:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).