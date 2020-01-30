Dilip Ghosh Says 'No Place For Soft People in Politics', WB BJP President Claims People Respect Only 'Those Who Go to Jail'

West Bengal BJP President Dilip Ghosh. (Photo Credits : ANI)

Kolkata, January 30: West Bengal BJP party president Dilip Ghosh on Thursday stirred up a hornets' nest and said that it is important to go to jail if one wants people to take them seriously in politics. Ghosh also added that there is no place for soft people in politics. He was speaking at an event to groom future leaders, said reports. Dilip Ghosh Re-Elected As West Bengal BJP Chief, Gets Second Term.

The West Bengal BJP state president, who is no stranger to controversial comments and utterings, also advised those aspiring to be political leaders that they should go to jail by themselves if the police don't arrest them. Dilip Ghosh Lands in Row, FIR Lodged Against Bengal BJP Chief For 'Shot Them Like Dogs' Remark Against Anti-CAA Protesters.

BJP WB Chief Dilip Ghosh: You'll not be a leader if you don't go to jail, if Police don't take you, then you must go there yourself. If they don't give you any scope, you do something to go to jail, only then will people respect you. There is no place for soft people in politics. pic.twitter.com/tKXlggwuZP — ANI (@ANI) January 30, 2020

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh was re-elected as the party unit chief for second term on January 16 this year. Ghosh, who was appointed to the post in December 2015, has been continuing as state president even after completion of his term in December 2018, due to the Lok Sabha elections last year. Mamata Banerjee Hits Out at Dilip Ghosh's 'Shoot Them Like Dog' Remark, Says 'West Bengal Isn't Uttar Pradesh'.

During Ghosh's tenure as state president, the BJP witnessed a metoric rise in the political landscape of West Bengal, bagging 18 out of the 42 parliamentary seats in the state. However, the leader is often mired in controversy due to his comments and views of various issues.