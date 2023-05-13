Chandigarh, May 13: AAP candidate Sushil Rinku on Saturday won the Jalandhar Lok Sabha by-election, defeating his nearest rival and Congress nominee Karamjit Kaur Chaudhary by a margin of 58,691 votes. Rinku polled 3,02,279 votes while Chaudhary secured 2,43,588, as per Election Commission data. Jalandhar By-Election Result 2023.

Shiromani Akali Dal candidate Sukhwinder Kumar Sukhi, who was also backed by the Mayawati-led BSP, was at the third spot, while BJP nominee Inder Iqbal Singh Atwal was at the fourth position. Sukhi polled 1,58,445 votes and Atwal 1,34,800. Jalandhar By-Election Result 2023: Punjab Congress Chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring Concedes Defeat in Lok Sabha Bypoll, Congratulates AAP Candidate Sushil Rinku.

Counting of votes for the seat, a bypoll for which was held on May 10, began at 8 am amid tight security arrangements. The bypoll was necessitated following the death of Karamjit Kaur's husband and sitting Congress MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary in January.