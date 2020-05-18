Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, 8 Other Ministers Take Oath as Members of Legislative Council in Mumbai

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (Photo Credits: ANI)

Mumbai, May 18: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray took oath as Member of Legislative Council (MLC) in Mumbai on Monday. Along with Thackeray, eight other members of different political parties also took oath as members of the Upper House of Maharashtra Legislature. On Monday, the oath to the nine new members was administered by Legislative Council Chairman Ramraje Nimbalkar. Besides Thackeray, his party colleague Neelam Gorhe was also elected, among the other ministers.

On May 14, the nine candidates were elected unopposed to the state Legislative Council. The results for the poll were declared as only nine nominations were filed for nine seats. From the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Gopichand Padalkar, Pravin Datke, Ranjitsinh Mohite Patil and Ramesh Karad were elected. Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray Files His Nomination For Maharashtra Legislative Council Elections 2020, to be Elected Unopposed.

The New 8 Ministers Include:

Legislative Council Deputy Chairperson and Shiv Sena's Neelam Gorhe Nationalist Congress Party's Shashikant Shinde Nationalist Congress Party's Amol Mitkari Congress' Rajesh Rathod. Bharatiya Janata Party's Ranjitsinh Mohite-Patil, Bharatiya Janata Party's Ramesh Karad, Bharatiya Janata Party's Pravin Datke Bharatiya Janata Party's Gopichand Padalkar

Soon after taking oath, Thackeray met on Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan today. The Governor congratulated CM on his election as a member of Maharashtra Legislative Council.

Thackeray, who was sworn in as Chief Minister of Maharashtra on November 28, had to fulfil a constitutional requirement of becoming a member of either house of the state legislature within six months.

The 59-year-old leader has become the second member from the state's numero uno political family to enter the state legislature. His election to the Council will provide stability to the Shiv Sena-Nationalist Congress Party-Congress alliance government in the state.