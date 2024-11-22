The results of the Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024 will be announced on Saturday, November 23. The elections were conducted in two phases on November 13 and 20 across 81 constituencies. Counting of votes will take place throughout the day, with updates available on the Election Commission of India website at results.eci.gov.in. The final seat tally will determine Jharkhand’s leadership for the next five years. Political parties, candidates, and citizens are closely watching as the results unfold, reflecting the voters’ mandate and shaping the state’s political future amid high anticipation and intense competition. The political battle in Jharkhand is primarily between two major coalitions: the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)-led India bloc and the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led NDA. Axis My India Exit Poll 2024 for Jharkhand: JMM-Led INDIA Bloc Takes Lead With 53 Seats, 25 for BJP-Led NDA.

Jharkhand Assembly Election Result 2024: Date and Time

