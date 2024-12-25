Chani Nicholas is a Canadian astrologer and activist, born in British Columbia, Canada. She is a writer and an alumna of the California Institute of Integral Studies (CIIS). With over 20 years of experience as a counselling astrologer, she has provided insights to public figures, including Oprah Winfrey and Barack Obama. New Year 2025 Fashion Resolution: ‘Less Is More.’

Chani Nicholas predicts that 2025 will bring many astrological turning points that could significantly affect our lives for years to come. While she notes that these changes may feel unsettling, they also have the potential to lead to abundance if we learn how to navigate them effectively. Here are some of her predictions for 2025.

Astrological shifts in 2025 promise significant changes and challenges that will influence our lives for years. Embracing courage collectively will help us navigate this transformative year.

Lunar Nodes Enter Virgo and Pisces: New Eclipse Series Begins

The lunar nodes enter Virgo and Pisces: January 11, 2025

Lunar eclipse near the South Node in Virgo: March 13, 2025

Solar eclipse near the North Node in Aries: March 29, 2025

Lunar eclipse near the North Node in Pisces: September 7, 2025

Solar eclipse near the South Node in Virgo: September 21, 2025

Eclipses bring surprises and shake-ups, with the first Pisces eclipse on September 17, 2024, starting an 18-month cycle. Reflect on how your perspectives have changed and prepare for deeper insights. The Virgo eclipse on March 13, 2025, encourages shedding unhelpful habits like perfectionism and micromanaging. Consider where you need clarity and compassion in your life.

The final Aries eclipse on March 29, 2025, wraps up a two-year journey of understanding assertiveness and conflict in relationships. Approach these moments with patience, as growth can be uncomfortable but ultimately transformative.

Venus Retrogrades in Aries and Pisces

March 1 – April 12, 2025

Venus retrogrades prompts us to refine our approach to courage, aggression, and vitality in relationships. Instead of rushing into new encounters, use this time to reflect on lessons from past relationships, both romantic and platonic. Consider updating ingrained habits and testing healthier behaviours. If old friends resurface, think about the lessons they bring and what ties may limit you.

This period is also ideal for re-examining your creative expression. If you’ve played it safe, dig into your reasoning and confront your fears—this retrograde can help transform anxiety into confidence. When Venus returns to Pisces on March 27th, it's time to dispel lingering illusions. By April 12th, as Venus goes direct, you’ll be ready to embrace your newfound clarity and energy

When Neptune moves into Aries, it ignites action and encourages us to participate actively in causes we believe in. However, this energy can also blur the lines between reality and illusion, making it crucial to stay grounded and avoid falling for propaganda. As Neptune turns retrograde on October 22nd and returns to Pisces, it will come back to Aries in 2026, staying until 2039. Use this time as a preview and focus on remaining humble and heart-centred amidst the rising tensions.

Saturn In Aries

May 24 – September 1, 2025

Saturn, known for its discipline, is in its fall in impulsive Aries, leading to a clash between caution and spontaneity. This period urges us to channel our aggression and drive more intentionally. Recognizing our impatience and competitiveness can help maintain balance as we pursue our goals.

Saturn’s tough lessons promote accountability and resilience. If conflicts arise due to impulsive actions or heated tempers, it's essential to respect boundaries and acknowledge limitations. By pausing before reacting, we can integrate our assertive side with reason and advocate for balanced approaches in political matters.

On September 1st, Saturn will retrograde back into Pisces, prompting us to conclude any unfinished dreams. Upon re-entering Aries, it’s wise to embrace the clarity and stability found in the middle ground, staying grounded until 2028.

Jupiter in Cancer

June 9, 2025 – June 29, 2026

Jupiter, after a visit in Gemini, enters nurturing Cancer, where it thrives. Expect a focus on caretaking, nourishment, ancestry, and community during this year-long transit. This is a rare opportunity to align your intentions with emotional vulnerability, allowing luck and abundance to flourish. Embrace efforts to spread love and create collective prosperity, as your wishes may return to you amplified.

Uranus in Gemini

July 7 – November 7, 2025

Uranus moves from stabilizing Taurus into the communicative air of Gemini, stirring up mass communications and bringing revolutionary ideas. While it will briefly return to Taurus, Uranus will spend about seven years in Gemini, igniting innovations in journalism, social media, and publishing. Expect instability as necessary for activating positive change. Embrace curiosity and paradox as tools for nurturing the common interest.

