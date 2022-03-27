With Chaitra Navratri 2022 just around the corner, we have for you Chaitra Navratri 2022 quick & easy mehndi designs. The month of Chaitra is very important in Hinduism, as it is the first month of the Hindi calendar, including the fasting festival- Chaitra Navratri celebrated as Hindu New Year. For the 9 days of Chaitra Navratri, nine different forms of Goddess Durga are worshipped. Ghatasthapana is performed on the first day of Chaitra Navratri Pratipada Tithi. The festival ends with the nine-day fasting broken after Kanya Puja on Ashtami or Navami Tithi. Devotees of Maa Durga perform puja and sadhana while fasting for 9 days of Chaitra Navratri. The 16-step beauty ritual aka solah shringar plays a very important role when it comes to celebrating Chaitra Navratri. Maa Durga is offered solah shringar items and even the women celebrating the festival use these items to deck up on this day. Amongst the various 16-step beauty ritual aka solah shringar, mehendi is considered to be extremely auspicious. You will find songs and poetry written about Mehandi in India. Along with the palm, mehndi spreads its colour in every festival.

Mehndi has extraordinary importance in any form of an auspicious event. There are different types of mehndi designs because one is never enough. Various things are incorporated beautifully in Indian Mehandi designs. You will find peacocks, flower leaves and unique curved and curly patterns. Designed as single trails from front to back of hands, for complete coverage of hands, on both hands. While creating the design in this style, not much space is left between the two shapes, due to which the design looks complex. For the Indian Mehandi design the hands are decorated with dholak, bride and groom motifs, palanquins, mandap, kalash and various artwork depicting wedding rituals in bridal Mehandi. To celebrate the day, we have compiled pretty Henna ideas and Chaitra Navratri special Mehndi tutorials below: Chaitra Navratri 2022 Bhog List for Nine Days: List of Food Offered to Navdurga, the Nine Avatars of Maa Durga.

Chaitra Navratri 2022 Bracelet Mehndi Ideas:

Full-Hand Chaitra Navratri 2022 Henna Patterns:

Arabic Henna Pattern For Chaitra Navratri 2022

Beautiful Indian Mehndi Ideas To Celebrate Chaitra Navratri 2022

Chaitra Navratri 2022 Special Henna Designs

For the nine days of Navratri, nine different forms of Goddess Durga are worshipped and they are as follows: Shailputri, Brahmacharini, Chandraghanta, Kushmanda, Skandmata, Katyayani, Kalratri, Maa Mahagauri and Maa Siddhidatri. On the first day of Navratri, the establishment of Kalash or Ghat Sthapana is considered very important in Navratri. This Kalash is worshiped for nine days and even the eternal flame is lit. According to Hindu beliefs, for each Navratri, Maa Durga comes to earth in different vehicles, which holds special significance. This time Goddess Durga is said to come to Earth riding on a horse. We wish you a very Happy Chaitra Navratri.

