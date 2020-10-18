Ankita Lokhande is back to doing what she does best, blowing our minds with her simple and charming avatars. The Manikarnika actress took to her Instagram account to share pictures from her new photoshoot and boy did she look stunning! Ankita donned her Marathi mulgi avatar and we're mesmerised after seeing her decked up in traditional nine yards. The classic red and green saree is bound to strike a chord with all the 'Maharashtrian' fans of hers and it won't be wrong to name us in her long list of admirers. Ankita Lokhande Shares Her Happiness Mantra by Flaunting a Gorgeous Smile in White Saree (View Post).

Ankita's new photoshoot probably comes from her new endorsement. She's posing as a traditional Marathi bride decked up in conventional gold jewellery and while the designs look stunning, they aren't as charming as the one who's flaunting them. Ankita's simple avatar has clearly swooned us over and it's time we see her as a real bride. We bet she will look the prettiest. "Love for Marathi jewelleries, Marathi food And Marathi brides tooooo," captioned Ankita while sharing pictures from her new photoshoot. Ankita Lokhande Is All Things Charming in Her Traditional Six Yards (View Pics).

Ankita Lokhande's Pictures from Her New Photoshoot

Ankita Lokhande (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Ankita's new set of pictures come in during the festive time. With Navratri already being celebrated in the country, her festive pictures have certainly pumped up our excitement. We hope she keeps sharing more clicks from her recent photoshoot and that we keep ogling at them day in and day out.

